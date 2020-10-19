N.J. reports over 1 million ballots mailed back so far

TRENTON, N.J. — More than 1 million people have cast ballots already in New Jersey, or about 30% of the turnout in the 2016 presidential election, according to state elections officials.

The turnout is a result of the state holding its first-ever mostly mail-in election, and election experts say it could be headed for 2008 levels when 73% of registered voters in New Jersey cast a ballot.

Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy cited COVID-19 when he signed an order in August calling for all active registered voters to get a ballot in the mail.

State officials also rolled out an online voter registration tool for the first time this year, which they say has been popular with voters. Registration closed Oct. 13.

Voters can cast their ballot by sending it back through the mail, dropping it in one of at least 10 official drop boxes in each county, hand delivering it to their county election office or taking it in person to their polling place on Election Day.

Delaware doctor sentenced for supplying drug ring

WILMINGTON, Del. — A former Delaware doctor convicted of illegally prescribing thousands of powerful painkillers will spend five years and 10 months in prison.

Charles Esham, 61, was sentenced Thursday after being found guilty by a federal jury of 39 counts of unlawful distribution of oxycodone in December 2019, the News Journal reported.

Evidence presented by prosecutors during a six-day trial indicated that Esham issued oxycodone prescriptions to several individuals without a legitimate purpose over the course of several years. Many of the pills were then illegally diverted and sold for profit.

Three other men who were part of the drug ring were indicted separately and have each pleaded guilty to drug charges, according to the newspaper.

Three women arrested after shoplifting, 2-state pursuitWILMINGTON, Del. — Delaware State Police said Saturday they had arrested three women on multiple charges in connection with a robbery at a sporting goods store during which two employees were pepper sprayed.

Police said in a news release that they responded Friday evening to a Dick’s Sporting Goods in Wilmington after a report of a robbery. When troopers arrived, they saw a vehicle fleeing the parking lot and began a pursuit.

The suspects traveled into Pennsylvania before returning to Delaware, where troopers used stop sticks to disable their vehicle, the news release said.

Arrested were 22-year-old Andrea Jackson-Deloatch of Wilmington, 20-year-old Destine Williams of New Castle, and 22- year-old Raniyah T. Knight of Wilmington.