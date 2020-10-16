FBI conducts second raid on labor union’s offices

Federal agents launched another raid at the Local 98 electricians’ union headquarters in Philadelphia on Friday morning.

It was the second such raid on the Spring Garden Street building since the federal investigation into the union’s activities exploded into public view four years ago.

The raid comes as union leader John Dougherty, City Councilman Bobby Henon and other union officials inch toward their trial date over alleged bribery and embezzlement schemes.

What agents were searching for on Friday — and whether it relates to the ongoing court case or a separate investigation — remains unclear. The FBI did not immediately return a request for comment, and a spokesperson for union did not respond to phone calls.

According to the 116-count indictment unsealed last year, U.S. prosecutors allege Dougherty and other union members siphoned more than $600,000 from the politically powerful chapter of the electricians’ union.

N.J. court upholds opening of police disciplinary files

A New Jersey appeals court on Friday upheld Attorney General Gurbir Grewal’s authority to order the release of police disciplinary files dating back 20 years, a step taken in the wake of the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis..

Grewal’s directives issued in June required law enforcement agencies across the state to begin publicly identifying officers who were fired, demoted or suspended for more than five days because of a disciplinary violation, and required state police to release data going back to 2000.

—Compiled From Tribune Wire Services

The directives were suspended after police and troopers unions sued, saying Grewal didn’t have the authority to order the release of the files in part because they constitute personnel records that are exempt under state open records laws.

In the 64-page ruling, the three-judge panel requires officers whose names are to be made public to get 14 days notice, twice the amount of time contained in the directives.

—Compiled From Tribune Wire Services