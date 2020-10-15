Union sues to block public hearing law on police contract

The Philadelphia police officers’ union is suing the city to try to block an ordinance requiring a public hearing on the city’s police contract proposal from going into effect.

The Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 5 filed a lawsuit in Philadelphia Common Pleas Court on Tuesday, saying the ordinance, which was passed last month by City Council, is pre-empted by a 1968 law that governs the contract and arbitration process between police and fire unions and public employers. Union leaders said the ordinance targets the police union by not requiring any other public employees union to hold the same hearings.

The ordinance passed by the council requires a public hearing to be held 30 days before a contract proposal is officially presented to the police union, which represents about 6,500 members. It allows for public comment on the initial proposal before it is submitted.

Philly joins list of cities to sue Juul Labs over teen vaping

Philadelphia has filed a lawsuit against Juul Labs, accusing the company of being responsible for what city health officials call an epidemic of e-cigarette use among teens and young people.

The city is the latest in a long string of states, cities and other municipal entities to file a lawsuit against the company over use of electronic nicotine devices by young people. The lawsuit announced Wednesday was filed in California, the home of Juul Labs.

Philadelphia officials allege that Juul intentionally marketed its products to young people, saying city health studies have recorded dramatic increases in e-cigarette use among school-aged children after years of declines in regular cigarette use.

N.J. sports betting sets new record with $748M intake

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — New Jersey’s fast-growing sports betting market blew past its own national record in September, taking in more than $748 million in bets from sports gamblers finally able to wager on football amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Figures released Thursday from the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement show Atlantic City’s nine casinos and the three horse racing tracks that offer sports betting handled over $748 million in bets, easily surpassing the national monthly record they set just a month earlier, when $668 million was wagered on sports in August.

Both figures easily eclipsed what had been the U.S. record of $614 million set in Nevada in Nov. 2019.

So far this year, New Jersey casinos and tracks have taken in nearly $3.3 billion in sports bets alone. That equals or surpasses what Atlantic City used to make in an entire year from casino gambling before sports betting was legalized.

The $748 million includes the total amount of bets accepted by the casinos and tracks; after paying off winning bets and expenses, they kept $45 million of that total.

— Compiled From Tribune Wire Services