Case against detainee linked to extremist group updated

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Federal prosecutors and defense attorneys may be close to resolving the criminal case against a Maryland man whom the FBI linked to a violent white supremacist group, a court filing says.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Thomas Windom issued a status report Friday in the case involved William Bilbrough IV, a resident of Denton, Maryland, who was 19 when FBI agents arrested him and two other men in January as part of a broader investigation of The Base.

Authorities said the three men were members of the group whose goal was to accelerate the overthrow of the federal government and replace it with a white supremacist regime. Four other men in Georgia and Wisconsin were also arrested.

U.S. Army veteran Brian Mark Lemley Jr., of Elkton, Maryland, and Patrik Mathews, a former Canadian Armed Forces reservist, pleaded not guilty in Maryland to federal charges.

U.S. District Judge Theodore Chuang hasn’t set a trial date for the case.

Ex-N.J. governor out of the hospital after COVID bout

TRENTON, N.J. — Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie said Saturday he has been discharged from the hospital where he spent a week, following his announcement that he had contracted the coronavirus.

Christie, 58, announced Oct. 3 that he had tested positive and said hours later that he had checked himself into Morristown Medical Center after deciding with his doctors that doing so would be “an important precautionary measure,” given his history of asthma.

Christie was part of a string of virus cases connected to President Donald Trump’s inner circle.

Trump back in Pennsylvania to stump after fighting virus

HARRISBURG — President Donald Trump plans to travel to Johnstown on Tuesday, his first visit to Pennsylvania following his positive coronavirus test a few days after he was last in the battleground state.

The evening rally on Tuesday is at John Murtha Johnstown-Cambria County Airport. The airport is in a coal and steel county that once supported Democrats, but in the 2016 election, delivered a 37 percentage-point victory for Trump.

The county also delivered strong results for Republicans in the 2018 election and, in recent weeks, Republicans overtook Democrats for the edge in the county’s voter registration.

Since 2016, Democratic registration has shrunk in Cambria County by more than 7,000, while Republican registration has risen by more than 6,000.

Trump resumed campaign travel Monday after testing positive, being hospitalized and then quarantining at the White House.

