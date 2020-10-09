Local suspect in Michigan kidnap plot pardoned in 2018

DOVER, Del. — The man charged in federal court with conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has a long criminal history and was pardoned by Delaware’s governor for crimes dating to 1994, according to state records.

Barry G. Croft Jr., 44, was taken into custody by the FBI in Swedesboro, New Jersey, and made an initial appearance before a federal magistrate in Wilmington on Thursday. He was being held Friday at a state prison in Wilmington, with an extradiction hearing scheduled for Tuesday.

Five other men, all from Michigan, were charged in the alleged scheme that involved months of planning and even rehearsals to snatch Whitmer from her vacation home.

In 2018, Gov. John Carney granted him a pardon for a 1997 gun charge and several other convictions from 1994 to 1996. Croft was released in 2019.

epublicans in state House drop ‘election integrity’ plan

HARRISBURG — House Republicans in Pennsylvania are dropping plans to fast-track an 11th-hour effort to set up a Republican-majority election panel with subpoena power, officials said Friday, amid accusations that it was an effort to steal the election.

In an email to House Republicans, Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff said “the muddied waters and misunderstanding” about the intent of the Select Committee on Election Integrity made it clear “this is the wrong time to run the proposal.”

House Republicans introduced the legislation Sept. 28. That was two days after Trump, at a campaign rally near Harrisburg, claimed he will lose Pennsylvania only if Democrats cheat.

— Compiled From Tribune Wire Services

Republicans had scheduled it for a vote Oct. 1 over the protests of Democrats, but were derailed when a Republican member tested positive for the coronavirus and they canceled the voting session.