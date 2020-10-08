Police kill suspect in deadly

early-morning carjackingOfficers shot and killed a man suspected of gunning down a woman during a carjacking after he opened fire on officers during a pursuit, police said.

The shooting occurred about 4:15 a.m. Thursday in the city’s Germantown section.

Police said the man had abandoned a stolen car after it sustained a flat tire and tried to carjack the woman’s vehicle near Chelten Avenue and Green Street, WCAU-TV reported. Police said the man shot and killed the woman before he drove off in her vehicle.

After ditching the vehicle, police said the man fled on foot from pursuing officers, who shot him in an exchange of gunfire. The gunman was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Authorities have not released the names of the man or the woman.

Phase-in reopening has court resuming jury trials

WILMINGTON, Del. — Jury trials are going to resume in Delaware as the state’s phased reopening continues.

The Wilmington News Journal reported that the change took effect on Monday.

The number of people allowed in courthouses will rise to 75% of capacity. But the courts will continue conducting temperature checks of people at entrances. Masks will continue to be mandatory, and social distancing signs along with markers also remain present.

Courthouses were closed to the public in late March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Bill Cosby gets date for state high court review of case

HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Supreme Court will hear Bill Cosby’s appeal of his felony sex assault conviction on Dec. 1.

Cosby, 83, is serving a three- to 10-year prison term. A lower appeals court had upheld his conviction, but the state’s high court agreed this year to review two key issues in the case.

One involves the trial judge’s decision to let prosecutors call five other accusers to testify about long-ago encounters with Cosby at his 2018 trial. The other consideration is whether the jury should have heard evidence that Cosby had given quaaludes to women in the past — evidence that came from his deposition in a related lawsuit.

Cosby, a once-beloved comedian long known as “America’s Dad,” became the first celebrity convicted of sexual misconduct in the #MeToo era when he was convicted of drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand at his home near Philadelphia in 2004. His lawyers called the encounter consensual.

Cosby was arrested in December 2015, days before the statute of limitations would have run, after his deposition became public and prosecutors reopened the case.

The Associated Press does not typically identify people who say they are sexual assault victims without their permission, which Constand has granted.

—Compiled From Tribune Wire Services