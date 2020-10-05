Hail of gunfire kills man outside store in South Philly

A man was shot to death during the middle of the day in Philadelphia at the parking lot of a home improvement store and police were looking for the gunman, authorities said.

The 21-year-old was hit nine times by gunfire about 1 p.m. Monday in the Lowe’s parking lot in South Philadelphia. The victim, who was not identify immediately, was taken to Jefferson University Hospital, where he died about 15 minutes later, police said.

Also on Monday, police were seeking a suspect after a double shooting left a 15-year-old dead and an 18-year-old critically wounded Sunday night in the Girard Park section. The teen, who was hit in the head and left thigh, died at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, police said.

The homicides push the city’s tally to over 355, with the rate running 38% ahead of last year’s overall toll, according to the police records.

State restores online voting services after weekend glitch

HARRISBURG — State officials said online voter services were restored early Monday after a contractor’s computer problem took down the online voter registration and mail ballot application system for less than two days.

The administration of Gov. Tom Wolf said an equipment failure at a data center caused online outages for the Department of State along with the state liquor, revenue human services and other state agencies.

Officials said work to bring the other agencies back online was continuing, including the professional licensing services.

The outages began late Saturday and the voting services were restored at about 7 a.m. Monday.

Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar said the problem has been with a contractor’s equipment and there was no evidence of “malicious interference.”

4 charged in shots fired at home of police couple in N.J.

CAMDEN, N.J. — Four men have been charged in connection with shots fired last month at the home of two New Jersey police officers and their newborn — a residence authorities say they believe was targeted by mistake.

Camden County police on Monday announced attempted murder, conspiracy and weapons charges against the defendants, who range in age from 18 to 30.

Chief Joseph Wysocki declined to discuss a possible motive for the Sept. 15 gunfire in Camden but said investigators don’t believe the perpetrators targeted the officers or even knew they lived there.

Authorities said six bullets struck the home where the officers lived with their 10-day-old infant, and although some bullets penetrated the structure, the family was on the second floor and no one was hurt.

A reward for information in the case that rose to $100,000, much of it donated by police unions and other law enforcement groups, hasn’t been claimed, Wysocki said.

—Compiled From Tribune Wire Services