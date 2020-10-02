Organization sets next round of COVID testing Thursday

The Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium continues its series of swab collections in the region as it helps to track down residents who may be infected with the virus that has killed 1,835 people in Philadelphia County and 2,288 in the three adjacent counties as of Oct. 1.

The organization will offer free testing for COVID-19 and flu shots from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Hunting Park Recreation Center, 1101 W. Hunting Park Ave. in Philadelphia. Participants will be able to get a copy of their test results.

BDCC focuses on African Americans as the rates of COVID-19 infections and deaths have been greatest in this racial group.

Pennsylvania has recorded 8,254 coronavirus deaths out of over 208,000 nationwide since the outbreak started in March. The U.S. leads the world with infections, with more than 7.35 million cases.

Ex-Scranton mayor given 7-year prison sentence

SCRANTON — The former mayor of Scranton was sentenced Friday to seven years in federal prison on charges that he shook down businesses for bribes and campaign contributions.

Bill Courtright resigned last year as mayor of the city of 78,000 and pleaded guilty to bribery, extortion and conspiracy. Prosecutors said Courtright took bribes from a company that had a city contract to collect delinquent taxes and garbage fees.

Courtright is scheduled to start his prison term by Oct. 30, The Times-Tribune reported. U.S. District Judge Malachy Mannion also ordered him to pay a $25,300 fine.

Courtright, 63, served as Scranton’s mayor from 2014 until 2019.

—Compiled From Tribune Wire Services