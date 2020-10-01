Gunman shoots 5 men on front porch in North Philly

A man armed with a gun walked up to a Philadelphia home and shot five men who were on a front porch in the North Philadelphia area, critically injuring one victim.

It wasn’t clear what sparked the shooting, which occurred about 11:50 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities said there were no reports of any confrontation at the home before the gunfire erupted, adding that the shooter fled the scene on foot and remained at large Wednesday.

The victims, who authorities said range in age from 28 to 56, were hanging out on the front porch on the 4500 block of N. 19th Street when the shots rang out. All five ran into the home after they were wounded.

One man who was shot in the stomach was hospitalized in critical condition, while the other four were being treated for undisclosed wounds. Those victims were all in stable condition.

Shooting incidents have more than doubled and aggravated assaults with guns have increased by nearly 40% compared to last year, according to the police department.

PGW giving pandemic delinquents break on bills

Low-income households behind on their bills can get a financial break from the Philadelphia Gas Works under its Customer Responsibility Program.

CRP helps delinquent customers better afford their monthly bills and even receive debt forgiveness in some situations. It requires enrollees to pay at least 4% of their monthly income on their PGW bill.

PGW customers who have become jobless or have seen their income lowered significantly because of the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic are encouraged to apply. Eligibility requires a gross household income at or below 150% of the federal poverty level, which starts at $19,140 for a single person and rises to $66,180 for a family of eight.

To enroll in CRP online visit pgworks.com/crp or request a mail-in application by calling (215) 235-1000.

Paper ticket era ends on SEPTA Regional Rail lines

The paper ticket era is ending on SEPTA’s Regional Rail system on Friday.

Single-trip tickets and 10-trip strips are affected by the change.

Customers can still get the same discounted fares by using the Travel Wallet feature that was launched in July for the rail system on the SEPTA Key Card. Regional Rail customers using the Travel Wallet will receive the lowest one-way fare – pricing that previously was only available by purchasing a 10-trip strip of tickets in advance.

Paper tickets will be accepted through the valid date stamped on their back. They are good for 180 days from the date of purchase, according to SEPTA.

For more information, go to SEPTA’s website at www.septa.org/key.

— Compiled From Tribune Wire Services