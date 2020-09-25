Federal government approves $300 jobless benefit for N.J.

TRENTON, N.J. — The federal government has approved New Jersey’s application for a $300 benefit for people who lost work because of COVID-19, Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy said Friday.

Murphy said it will take the state Labor Department until next month to come up with internal programming to distribute the funds. He added that the money was originally intended to go out weekly but instead will be distributed as a lump sum.

That benefit was announced in August by President Donald Trump in the absence of a deal with Congress to renew jobless benefits.

The state is not opting to chip in an additional $100 a week, as envisioned under the president’s proposal. Murphy cited the cost to the state as a factor.

Murphy also reported Friday that more than 600 new positive cases of the virus, putting the total at more than 202,000 infections and 14,306 deaths.

University of Delaware eyes layoffs, cost cuts amid COVID-19

NEWARK, Del. — University of Delaware officials announced Thursday that they are implementing a variety of cost-cutting measures because of the financial effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

Officials said that without the cost cutting, the school would be facing a $250 million gap between revenues and expenses this academic year.

UD President Dennis Assanis said the school already has eliminated most discretionary expenses for this year and plans to draw $100 million from its endowment, but personnel actions must now be taken.

The announced measures include plans for layoffs and a voluntary retirement incentive program offering five months of base salary for staff who meet age criteria and have worked for the university for at least 20 years. Employees will also be allowed to choose to temporarily scale back their work hours. Affected employees will be notified “as soon as possible” by their supervisors.

— Compiled From Wire Services