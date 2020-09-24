Philly Inquirer extends buyout offer as layoffs loom

The Philadelphia Inquirer informed employees Wednesday that it intended to proceed with another round of buyouts but threatened at least eight newsroom layoffs after it failed to reach the desired 12 cuts in a prior buyout.

The company struck an agreement with the Newspaper Guild — the union representing editorial staff — over a new round that will be available to those 50 and older with 10 or more years of service. The terms are the same as the previous offer made in July: three weeks of pay for each year of employment and health coverage, both capped at 26 weeks.

Staff members have until Sept. 29 to apply for the buyout.

No charges in 2015 police shooting after review

WILMINGTON, Del. — The state Attorney General’s Office is standing by its earlier decision not to charge police officers involved in the fatal shooting of a Black man in a wheelchair, following a review of new evidence in the case.

The Department of Justice’s Division of Civil Rights and Public Trust issued a report Tuesday reaffirming a 2016 decision not to criminally charge the four Wilmington officers who shot Jeremy McDole five years ago.

McDole, 28, was sitting in his wheelchair when he was shot and killed after police received a 911 call about a man with a gun. A bystander’s cellphone footage showed officers repeatedly telling McDole to drop his weapon and raise his hands, with McDole reaching for his waist area before shots erupted.

A report from then-Attorney General Matt Denn’s office concluded that former Wilmington Police Senior Cpl. Joseph Dellose discharging his firearm created uncertainty among other responding officers who, not knowing where the gunfire came from, also opened fire on McDole. Denn’s office criticized Dellose for “extraordinarily poor police work” and said he should not carry a firearm.

But Justice Department officials still cleared the officers of wrongdoing and said evidence did not indicate they willfully used excessive force.

Parents charged in overdose death of 1-year-old child

BALDWIN — The parents of 1-year-old child who authorities say died of a drug overdose have been charged with homicide.

Tracy Humphreys and Thomas Snelsire, both 45, of Baldwin, also face numerous drug counts in the death of Thomas Humphreys, whose body was found Sept. 13 in the family’s home. Investigators noted that the boy had likely been dead “for a long period of time” before authorities were alerted.

It wasn’t clear Thursday if either parent was in custody or had retained an attorney.