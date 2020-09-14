Sunoco ordered to reroute pipeline after wetland spill

CHESTER SPRINGS — State environmental authorities have ordered Sunoco to reroute a portion of its Marine East 2 natural gas liquids pipeline in southeastern Pennsylvania following last month’s spill of more than 8,000 gallons of drilling fluid into a wetland area.

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection halted drilling after the Aug. 10 spill into wetlands and a tributary of Marsh Creek Lake in Chester County. About 33 acres of the 535-acre lake, located in a state park, were placed off limits to boating and fishing during cleanup.

Sunoco has 30 days to file an appeal that would send the matter to the state Environmental Hearing Board, department spokesperson Virginia Cain said.

Sunoco had to propose an alternate route for the 20-inch pipeline in 2017 after a spill that year, and Friday’s order directs the company to use that route in delivering natural gas liquids from the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale fields to the Marcus Hook refinery and to the export terminal near Philadelphia.

The new route would run for a little over a mile in an area north of where the current pipeline drilling is taking place. It would still cross two waterways and forested wetlands, and would be closer to five homes, according to news reports.

Pennsylvania to get $1.9B in aid for eviction relief

WASHINGTON — U.S. Senator Bob Casey (D-Pa.) announced Pennsylvania would receive $1.988 billion in new funding from Community Development Block Grants as a result of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act for eviction relief:

“Many Americans have lost their jobs during this pandemic and are facing the possibility of being evicted, through no fault of their own. This funding is essential to providing support for Pennsylvanians who need temporary financial assistance to pay rent and weather the eviction crisis that the COVID-19 pandemic has created,” he said.

The funds can be used to provide temporary financial assistance to meet rental obligations for up to six months and are focused on households facing a higher risk of eviction.

Philadelphia County is the top state recipient, getting over $11 million. Its adjacent southeastern Pennsylvania areas will receive varying amounts: $2.2 million for Delaware County, $2.6 million for Chester County, $2.7 million for Bucks County and $3.5 million for Montgomery County.

— Compiled From Wire Services