Delaware expands free coronavirus testing access

DOVER, Del. — Delaware is expanding access to free coronavirus testing.

Gov. John Carney announced Friday that the state is shifting testing from mobile sites to permanent sites that can handle a greater volume of testing.

The shift will take place beginning Monday.

The 19 fixed testing sites are located throughout the state, including eight drive-thru Walgreens locations, six public health clinics and five state service center sites. Walgreens sites do not require advance registration, but the others do.

Testing will be offered five to seven days per week, depending on the location.

All testing is free, with results expected within two to three days.

Juneteenth becomes a holiday with signing in N.J.

TRENTON, N.J. — Gov. Phil Murphy has signed legislation that makes Juneteenth a state holiday.

The Democratic governor signed the measure during an online ceremony Thursday night.

Juneteenth marks June 19, 1865, when word reached enslaved African Americans in Galveston, Texas, that the Civil War had ended and they were free. The legislation Murphy signed makes the third Friday in June a holiday.

—Compiled From Tribune Wire Services

The measure was approved in July by the state legislature amid worldwide protests and rallies for racial justice stemming from the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Floyd, who was black, died after a white police officer held him down with a knee on his neck.