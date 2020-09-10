Durst Organization chosen for Penn’s Landing project

The Durst Organization of New York has been selected for a redevelopment project at Penn’s Landing where the Philadelphia 76ers had earlier proposed a new basketball arena.

The Delaware River Waterfront Corporation said Wednesday that Durst was the unanimous selection among “four strong proposals” for redevelopment of two sites along the river in Philadelphia.

Plans call for six high-rise buildings comprising 1,800 apartment or condo units, 225 hotel rooms and 94,000 square feet of commercial space will be built north of a new park. On the southern site, six shorter towers would include about 550 residential units and 26,500 square feet of commercial space.

Durst, which owns parcels north of the Benjamin Franklin Bridge, plans to invest $2.2 billion into the project over nine years. A groundbreaking is planned next year for the park, officials said.

The 76ers had proposed a 19,000-seat arena along with apartments, hotels, restaurants, a supermarket and a school.

Aid to bolster city’s food waste management projectsThe city will received technical and monetary aid as it lays the groundwork for several long-term food waste management programs over the next two years.

The Natural Resources Defense Council will provide technical assistance as part of its Food Matters Project expansion into the MidAtlantic region.

U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Community Compost and Food Waste Reduction projects will provide grant money to support the city’s residential and commercial food waste diversion strategies.

The city estimates that 214,000 tons of food waste are generated in Philadelphia each year.

Tourism economy sustains $4.1 billion hit in Philly regionLike many areas across the nation, the 2020 pandemic has taken a toll on the Philadelphia region’s tourism industry, which saw $7.6 billion in visitor spending to support more than 105,000 jobs in 2019.

The city along with VISIT Philadelphia and the Philadelphia Convention and Visitors Bureau released a report that noted a record 46 million people visited the five-county Philadelphia region in 2019, marking the 10th consecutive year of growth.

However, those numbers have seen a major downturn since the COVID-19 outbreak started in March in the United States.

The group’s report estimated economic loss at $4.1 billion so far, and a full recover is not expected until at least 2023.

— Compiled From Tribune Wire Services