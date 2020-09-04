Man sitting in bed among 6 wounded in shooting

A shootout involving two groups on a West Philadelphia street has left six people wounded, including a man who was hit by a stray bullet while sitting in bed in his apartment.

Authorities say more than 30 shots were fired in the shootout, which occurred late Thursday night in the 3800 block of Poplar Street in the Mantua section.

An officer who happened to be nearby heard the gunfire and found four wounded men who he drove to a hospital, while another officer transported a fifth wounded man to the hospital.

The men, ages from 18 to 26, remained hospitalized Friday. Some were in serious condition, authorities said, and at least one was in critical condition.

Emergency responders at the scene soon learned an innocent bystander had been shot in his second-floor apartment. The man was struck in the upper thigh by a bullet that came through his window. He remained hospitalized Friday in stable condition.

It wasn’t clear what sparked the shootout or how many people overall were involved.

N.J. lifts bans but won’t allow smoking in casinos

TRENTON, N.J. — Smoking inside Atlantic City’s casinos won’t be allowed after all as restaurants reopened Friday, Gov. Phil Murphy said.

Murphy, a Democrat, announced the about-face during a COVID-19 news conference in Trenton.

“We’ve looked closely at the science and agree with the experts who have concluded that allowing smoking is too big a risk to take,” he said.

—Compiled From Tribune Wire Services

The governor had signed an executive order reopening restaurants Friday from their coronavirus pause. The order would have permitted smoking at casinos as well.

Friday was the first time indoor dining has been permitted in the state since March. Restaurateurs must limit capacity to 25% and require masks be worn by staff, and diners who aren’t seated at a table.