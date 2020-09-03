Police killing of UPS hostage-taker ruled OK

LOGAN TOWNSHIP, N..J — Seven police officers were justified in the fatal shooting of an armed man who held two women hostage for several hours at a UPS processing center in southern New Jersey last year, according to the state attorney general’s office.

William Owens, 39, of Sicklerville, New Jersey, was killed as he left the building with the women in January 2019. He was shot by members of a Gloucester County SWAT when he chased one of the women and shot her at least once. authorities said.

The women were not seriously injured in the episode in Logan Township, about 20 miles south of Philadelphia.

South Philly shooting leaves 2 dead, 2 wounded

Police on Thursday were seeking suspects after two teenagers were killed and two were wounded in a shooting that left the city’s police commissioner “at a loss for words.”

Three gunman approached the victims and opened fire on 1800 block of Moore Street in South Philadelphia on Wednesday night, Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said.

Jaheim Lamarre and Zahquesz McFadden, both 17-year-old city residents, were struck multiple times and died at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.

Another 17-year-old male was shot in the arm and an 18-year-old man was shot in the ankle. They were hospitalized in stable condition, and their names have not been released..

Police were reviewing surveillance video for clues

“We have a lot of video evidence and hopefully we can do everything we can to retrace this,” Outlaw said.

No arrests have been made and police have not recovered any weapons.

Delaware beach bars to reopen for Labor Day

DOVER, Del. — The state is going to allow some beach bars to reopen for the Labor Day weekend. But they will be under strict social distancing guidelines.

The News Journal reported Tuesday that seats must be socially distanced and reservations will required. Food also must be ordered.

Gov. John Carney had shut down bars in Delaware beach towns in early July after the state saw a spike in COVID-19 cases. The order had impacted taprooms and bar service in Lewes, Rehoboth Beach, Dewey Beach, Long Neck, Bethany Beach, South Bethany, Fenwick Island, West Fenwick Island, Ocean View and Millville.

Carney said the most important guideline that people can follow is wearing a mask.