Police union decries vandalism of tribute mural

The Philadelphia police union is condemning the vandalism of a city mural honoring a police officer who was shot and killed during a robbery more than five years ago.

Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 5 president John McNesby said Sunday he was “saddened and angered” by the defacing of the mural honoring Sgt. Robert Wilson III in Southwest Philadelphia, upon which were scrawled acronyms for two anti-police slogans as well as a symbol used by anarchists.

The police union announced a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case. Last year, a similar reward was offered for information on the defacing of another mural honoring Wilson in the Strawberry Mansion section of northwest Philadelphia.

Wilson was shot to death in March 2015 at a GameStop store where he had gone to buy a video game for one of his children. Two brothers — Carlton Hipps, 32, and Ramone Williams, 28 — were sentenced to life in prison in a 2018 plea deal.

Driver to face charges in crash that killed 2 children

A driver will face third-degree murder charges in an early morning collision in North Philadelphia that claimed the lives of two young children, police said Sunday.

A northbound vehicle collided with an eastbound vehicle in the Juniata neighborhood shortly after 12:30 a.m. Sunday and the driver then fled the scene until the car broke down, after which he and another man fled on foot but he was soon apprehended, police said.

A 7-year-old boy died of head injuries and a 9-year-old boy died of blunt force trauma injuries not long after they were taken to St. Christopher’s Hospital, police said. The children’s mother was in stable condition and their father was also injured.

Police said the driver will face charges including third-degree murder, vehicular homicide and aggravated assault.

Shooting marks violent year in Delaware’s top city

WILMINGTON, Del. — Police say a 25-year-old man was hospitalized in stable condition after a Friday night shooting that resulted in the city matching the level of gunfire violence for all of 2019.

Police say they are continuing to investigate the shooting, which occurred around 11:15 p.m. Friday on the 1100 block of West 2nd Street. The victim’s name was not released.

The News Journal in Wilmington reports that city has now seen 114 victims of gunfire shooting this year.

That matches the total for all of 2019. It has been the most violent year in Wilmington since 2017. Fifteen shooting victims have died.

—Compiled From Tribune Wire Services