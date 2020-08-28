City collecting unwanted firearms at North Philly sites

City officials will hold a gun turn-in events this weekend at two North Philadelphia houses of worship.

Anyone can turn in unwanted firearms and other weapons with no questions asked between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday at the following locations:

Masjid Muhammad of Philadelphia, 414 E. Penn St.

Garden of Prayer Church of God in Christ, 555 W. Annsbury St.

The event is part of the Philadelphia City Council’s “Home Gun Check” campaign, which is working in partnership with the police department and Father’s Day Rally Committee.

Gun locks also will be available on Saturday at the houses of worship.

A giveback event earlier this month netted nearly 100 weapons.

Organizers are seeking community partners to assist with future gun turn-in events. Call (215) 667-9870 for more information.

Man has 5th DUI bust after lawnmower incident in Delaware

LINCOLN, Del. — A Delaware man with a history of drunken driving arrests has been charged with DUI again after authorities said he drove a riding lawnmower while intoxicated.

Delaware State Police arrested 60-year-old Ralph J. Cahall of Greenwood on Tuesday after receiving a report about a person lying along a grassy roadside near a lawnmower.

As troopers were headed to the scene, authorities received another report that the person had been driving the lawnmower on the road and traveling through yards while acting disorderly.

— Compiled From Wire Services

Police say troopers found Cahall leaning against his lawnmower and detected a strong odor of alcohol.

Cahall was charged with fifth offense-DUI, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and criminal trespass.

He was being held at Sussex Correctional Institution with secured bail set at $7,101. It was not immediately clear whether he had an attorney who could comment on the charges.