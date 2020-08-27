Speeding car jumps curb, killing 2 in Mantua section

Two women walking home from a store in Philadelphia were struck and killed by a speeding car that jumped a curb, with the impact knocking one of the women across the street and through the front door of a vacant rental home, where she landed in the living room, authorities said..

A 14-year-old girl walking with the women was also struck in the accident that occurred about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. The car ended up lodged into another home on the street, authorities said.

The crash happened in the Mantua neighborhood near the intersection of 35th and Mt. Vernon streets. Nicole Fundenberg, 29, and Zenobia Murray, 58, were picking up takeout with Murray’s 14-year-old daughter, according to NBC10

The two women were pronounced dead soon after they arrived at a hospital. The daughter and the 19-year-old car driver remained hospitalized Thursday, according to police.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

Delaware university town restricts social gatherings

DOVER, Del. — The Newark City Council voted Monday to limit indoor gatherings at private residences to 12 people and outdoor gatherings to 20 individuals. Officials said anyone age 16 or younger is exempt from the ordinance and will not be included in the total attendee count.

City residents seeking to host a private gathering that exceeds the limit can apply for a permit from the city manager’s office.

Anyone violating the restrictions will be fined from $100 to $500 and ordered to perform up to 20 hours of community service for a first offense. The fines and community service hours increase for second and subsequent offenses.

The restrictions do not apply to restaurants, businesses and other public venues.

Suspended county judge faces trial on ethics chargesHARRISBURG — A white judge in Pittsburgh accused of violating standards for judges by referring to a Black juror as “Aunt Jemima” and making other demeaning comments has been suspended without pay.

The Pennsylvania Court of Judicial Discipline imposed the suspension Wednesday on Allegheny County Common Pleas Judge Mark Tranquilli and said his trial would start Oct. 5. The directives came two weeks after he was charged with judicial misconduct.

Tranquilli, a former prosecutor who has been on the bench since 2014, is accused of making demeaning comments to and about litigants and defendants in violation of state constitutional standards and state rules that govern judges’ behavior.

After the verdict in a January 2020 drug case, the complaint states, Tranquilli referred to a Black juror who wore her hair in a kerchief as “Aunt Jemima” during in-chambers discussions with lawyers. He is also charged with speculating that the juror’s “baby daddy” was a heroin dealer.

— Compiled From Wire Services

Tranquilli was reassigned to summary appeals and barred from hearing cases in February, after the “Aunt Jemima” allegation came to light.