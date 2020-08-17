Small businesses can seek local virus relief grant

The African American Chamber of Commerce of Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware has partnered with DoorDash, Ambler Beer Co. and Well Crafted Beer Co. to provide COVID-19 relief funding to small businesses affected by the pandemic.

The AACC received $10,000 from the companies to support members in the food and beverage industry. The organization will provide five grants worth $1,000 as part of the aid program.

The application process runs through Sept 4, with the finalists being notified of a decision no later than Sept. 18.

For information visit https://aachamber.com/covid19.

Gunshots wound 5 at gathering of young people

Gunfire at a gathering of more than 200 mostly young people in North Philadelphia wounded five people, including a 16-year-old, as police said officers came under fire in one of a number of shootings across the city during another violent weekend.

Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said officers already in the area in anticipation of another event nearby saw what appeared to be a muzzle flash about 11:30 p.m. Saturday and heard a “boom.” Almost simultaneously, she said, they heard gunshots from a different type of weapon.

Police said the shots began when officers, responding to a report of a person with a gun, were fired upon by several males. No officers returned fire and none were injured as 10 rounds .40-caliber firearm and 28 rounds from an AR-15 rifle were found at the scene, police said.

Police said the victims ranged in age from 16 to 26 and all were listed in stable condition.

Shortly before 3:30 a.m. Sunday in West Philadelphia, a man was shot 10 times and died at Penn Presbyterian Hospital, police said. About 5 a.m. Sunday, a 40-year-old man was shot inside a vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene. A number of other people were shot or stabbed around the city over the weekend, police said.

Delaware DOT to see change in leadership this fallDOVER, Del. — Delaware’s transportation secretary is leaving the post this fall to lead a nonprofit group. Her deputy is Gov. John Carney’s choice to succeed her.

Jennifer Cohan, who became secretary in 2015 under then-Gov. Jack Markell, has worked in Delaware state government for 31 years. She will serve through October and then join Leadership Delaware as its CEO.

Carney said he plans to nominate Deputy Transportation Secretary Nicole Majeski as Cohan’s replacement. The state Senate must approve his choice.

— Compiled From Wire Services