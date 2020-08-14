City stops using nonprofit amid report of child abuses

Philadelphia has stopped sending local children to facilities operated by a nonprofit health organization where at least 41 intellectually disabled children have reported sexual assaults over the past quarter-century.

Several City Council members have also demanded that officials remove all 62 local children from campuses of Devereux Advanced Behavioral Health and cancel all contracts with the firm, including a $7.5 million agreement with the city’s Department of Human Services.

Also, Gov. Tom Wolf has directed the state Department of Human Services to investigate conditions at the firm’s campuses in the state.

The actions come in the wake of an investigative report by The Philadelphia Inquirer, which found Devereux is plagued by inadequate supervision of staff. The report also noted that at least 41 intellectually disabled children have reported sexual assaults over the past quarter-century.

Devereux, which is headquartered near Philadelphia, treats children with intellectual disabilities, mental disorders and trauma. It has been in existence for more than 100 years and is now the nation’s leading nonprofit health organization of its kind.

Defense lawyers pan plan to restart criminal trials in N.J.The Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers of New Jersey is giving a thumbs-down to some of New Jersey’s plans to restart criminal trials next month using a combination of remote and in-person proceedings.

The state judiciary released guidelines last month that would allow live trials to resume in September at courthouses serving six of New Jersey’s 21 counties. Among the conditions are that jury selection would be mostly virtual.

Criminal and civil trials have been suspended in New Jersey for nearly four months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Roughly 5,000 defendants currently are awaiting trial.

