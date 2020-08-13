Officer’s widower charged with fraud in benefits collection

The widower of a Philadelphia police officer who died while on duty has been charged with fraud after authorities say he collected hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of workers compensation death benefits after he had remarried.

The district attorney’s office announced charges of theft by deception, insurance fraud and theft by unlawful taking late Wednesday against 67-year-old John Higgins, who had been released without bail.

His late wife, Sharon Higgins, died of a heart attack while on duty in 1987. The district attorney’s office said her husband began collecting survivor benefits shortly afterward, which he was entitled to as long as he did not remarry.

The office’s economic crimes unit found Higgins had remarried in 1990, and had allegedly falsely reported himself as not remarried on dependency benefit forms filed between 2002 and 2018.

A preliminary hearing for Higgins has been scheduled for Aug. 17.

Delaware base gets flag-draped coffins of troops in mishap

SAN DIEGO — The flag-draped coffins carrying the remains of seven Marines and a sailor who died after a Marine Corps seafaring tank sank off the coast of Southern California in July have arrived at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware for burial preparations.

The Marine Corps said Tuesday that six pallbearers of Marines and sailors escorted each casket aboard a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego. The body of another Marine was transferred Aug. 5.

Nine troops were killed, including one Marine who died at the scene.

The caskets will be handed over to their families for final arrangements, the Marine Corps said in a press release.

N.J. man accused of seeking hit on child porn victim

CAMDEN, N.J. — A New Jersey man who sought and exchanged sexually explicit videos and images with a 13-year-old New York girl paid $20,000 in bitcoin in a bid to have the child victim murdered before eventually calling it off, prosecutors announced Thursday.

John Michael Musbach, 31, of Haddonfield, New Jersey, is charged with using interstate commerce facilities in the commission of a murder-for-hire plot. He was due to make his initial court appearance Thursday via videoconference and was being represented by the Federal Public Defenders Office, which generally does not comment on cases.

The girl’s parents discovered the nature of the chats in September 2015 and notified local law enforcement officers in New York state, where they lived. Officers soon notified Musbach that he was under investigation for his online sexual contact with the victim and was told to stay away from her. They also sought assistance from the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office because that’s the area where Musbach lived.

—Compiled From Tribune Wire Services