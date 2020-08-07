Lawsuit challenges signature verification of mail-in ballots

A federal lawsuit filed Friday seeks to force Pennsylvania election officials to change the way that voters’ signatures on mail-in ballots are verified, asserting that tens of thousands of voters are at risk of being disenfranchised in the fall presidential election.

A 2019 state law expanded access to mail-in balloting in Pennsylvania, and nearly 1.5 million votes were cast by mail in the June primary.

County election officials rely on signature matching to verify mail-in ballots, but do not give voters adequate notice if their ballot was rejected because of a problem with the signature, or a chance to fix it, the lawsuit alleged.

The suit, filed by the League of Women Voters of Pennsylvania, the Urban League of Greater Pittsburgh and two individual voters, seeks to force election officials to give voters the chance to fix ballots that are either missing signatures, or where there’s a perceived signature mismatch.

“Each time a county board of elections — comprised of laypersons with no expertise in handwriting analysis — subjectively believes there is a mismatch between the signature accompanying the voter’s mail-in ballot and the signature in the voter’s file, that ballot is not counted, notwithstanding the many benign factors that can cause signature variation,” the suit said.

By contrast, voters at a polling station are given the opportunity to verify their identity in the face of a signature issue and cast a ballot, the suit said.

Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar, whose department is in charge of Pennsylvania elections, and several county election officials were named as defendants.

Similar suits have been filed in New York, New Jersey and North Dakota.

