Ex-state lawmaker serving out prison term at home
A former state lawmaker has been ordered to begin serving the house-arrest portion of her sentence in the theft of money from a nonprofit she established for the needy.
A judge said during a hearing Wednesday that probation officials weren’t able to set up house arrest for 54-year-old Movita Johnson-Harrell when she was released from jail in April because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported.
Johnson-Harrell, who served in the state House representing the 190th District, told the judge that she contracted COVID-19 in jail and recovered while self-quarantining at home.
Johnson-Harrell, a Democrat, was accused of taking money from the nonprofit and spending it on vacation and other personal expenses. She pleaded guilty to felony theft and perjury to misdemeanor charges related to campaign and state financial reports.
She served two months in jail and was ordered to spend 8 1/2 months on house arrest and repay the nonprofit.
Police seek help in identifying body in plastic container
Police are asking for help from the public in identifying a woman whose body was found last month in a large plastic container on a South Philadelphia street.
The badly decomposed remains were found July 15 in a gray container wrapped in plastic wrap in the Grays Ferry section of the city. The case was labeled a suspicious death, and there was no immediate word on the possible cause of death.
Police said the woman’s age and race were unknown, but she was 5-foot-5 to 5-foot-7 with dark straight hair, wearing a green tank top and multi-colored leggings. She had a bandage on her right forearm and a tattoo of a rose on her upper back with the possible words “R.I.P Jassy 5-11-08.”
Anyone with information is asked to call homicide detectives.
N.J. crews restoring power to 454,000 days after storm
TRENTON, N.J. — Crews on Thursday continued working to restore electricity to nearly half a million homes and businesses in New Jersey days after Tropical Storm Isaias downed trees and power lines.
Utilities reported service remained out to roughly 454,000 customers, down from more than 1.3 million when the storm hit on Tuesday. Bergen, Monmouth and Atlantic counties had the largest numbers.
The head of the state’s public utilities board anticipated 80% of customers would have power restored by Friday night, but that could take longer in harder-to-reach areas or areas where the storm caused extensive damage.
New Jersey Transit said its crews had made progress clearing downed trees and overhead wires. However, service remained suspended on the Morris & Essex, Montclair-Boonton, Gladstone Branch and North Jersey Coast Line.
Northeast Corridor, Raritan Valley Line, Main/Bergen County, Port Jervis and Pascack Valley trains were operating on a weekend schedule. The Atlantic City Rail Line was operating on a regular weekday schedule.
—Compiled From Tribune Wire Services
