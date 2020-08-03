Man lost job, custody battle before shooting at police
SLATINGTON — The attorney for a man accused of firing shots outside an eastern Pennsylvania cigar store following a dispute over wearing a mask and later exchanging gunfire with police says his client had lost his job and a custody battle and was “just not handling the pandemic well.”
Adam Zaborowski, 35, faces attempted homicide charges in both Friday’s incident outside Cigars International in Northampton County’s Bethlehem Township and Saturday’s confrontation with police near his Slatington home in Lehigh County.
LehighValleyLive.com reports that defense attorney John Waldron said he learned that Zaborowski lost his job due to the COVID-19 pandemic and recently lost custody of his child — things that don’t justify his behavior but give some insight into his motives.
County District Attorney Jim Martin had said police were trying to serve a warrant on Zaborowski on Saturday morning in Slatington, but he fled in a pickup truck and later opened fire on officers.
Martin said Zaborowski and an police officer were hit in the exchange. He added the defendant was armed with an AK-47 rifle and handgun.
Delaware county seeks to preserve historic Black school
HOCKESSIN, Del. — New Castle County has partnered with a nonprofit that wants to preserve the history of one of Delaware’s schools for Black students that in the 1950s helped lead to the landmark Brown v. Board of Education court decision.
The County Council recently passed a resolution to partner with the Friends of Hockessin Colored School to turn the former Hockessin Colored School No. 107 into a “place of social impact, diversity and educational innovation.”
Hockessin Colored School #107C was the only school black children in the area could attend until the 1954 Brown v. Board ruling. The school, built in 1920 and located on Mill Creek Road not far from the Pennsylvania state line, will be renovated and used as a place for historical education.
A planned fundraising effort aims to collect $1.5 million for site improvements and other projects.
The county will be responsible for maintenance and upkeep of the grounds and the structures on the property, as well as chipping in for other operating expenses on the 6-acre property.
—Compiled From Tribune Wire Services
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.