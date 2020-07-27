Church conference attendees
urged to get coronavirus testDOVER, Del. — Public health officials are encouraging people who attended two recent church conferences in Delaware to be tested for COVID-19.
Officials issued the advisory Monday after learning that at least three members of Destiny Christian Church in Dover had tested positive for the coronavirus, including two who attended recent services before learning they were positive.
Officials noted that the church hosted a three-day “Prophetic Conference” on the weekend of July 18, and another three-day “Life Conference” this past weekend. Each event drew a few hundred people, potentially increasing the risk of exposure and transmission of the virus to others, according to officials.
State officials are working with church leaders to offer testing to congregation members and conference attendees on Tuesday at the church. The testing event will also be open to the public.
Police investigate fires that damaged 4 patrol vehicles
Police on Monday were investigating after there were suspicious fires involving at least four of their patrol vehicles.
The first incident involved a police car that was reported on fire about 2:30 a.m. Monday at Chestnut and 39th streets. Other fires involving police vehicles were reported on Chestnut, Vine and 40th streets.
Police officers were advised by radio not to leave their vehicles unattended. Some officers took their patrol cars to garages.
There are no reports of injuries.
There was no word on the extent of the damage.
No arrests have been made in any of the cases.
3 suspects charged in slaying of 17-year-old girl in N.J.
JERSEY CITY, N.J. — Three people have been charged in the death of a 17-year-old girl gunned down on a New Jersey street earlier this month, authorities said.
Heavenley Cherry, 19, of Jersey City is charged with first-degree murder, murder as an accomplice, conspiracy and weapons counts in the July 6 death of 17-year-old Tyeah Garner, the Hudson County prosecutor’s office said.
Jahquell Carter, 24, is charged with murder as an accomplice, conspiracy and weapons counts. Another 19-year-old woman was charged with hindering a murder investigation, prosecutors said.
Cherry is at Bergen County Youth Detention Center on an unrelated matter while Carter remains at large. Another defendant also is in custody, prosecutors said.
Jersey City police responded to a report of shots fired just after 10:30 p.m. on July 6 and found Garner wounded. She was taken to Jersey City Medical Center where she was pronounced dead shortly after 4:30 a.m. the following morning. The regional medical examiner’s office said she died of a gunshot wound to the head.
— Compiled From Wire Services
