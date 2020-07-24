Philly cheesesteak icon, son face federal tax charges
The founder of an iconic Philadelphia cheesesteak restaurant and one of his sons have been indicted on federal tax evasion and fraud charges for allegedly hiding nearly $8 million in sales over the course of a decade.
The U.S. Attorney’s office for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania announced the charges Friday against 82-year-old Anthony Lucidonio Sr., and his 54-year-old son, Nichola, owners of the cheesesteak and sandwich shop Tony Luke’s.
The indictment alleges the pair kept two sets of books to try to defraud the Internal Revenue Service as well as failed to record thousands of dollars in cash transactions.
Federal authorities charged the pair, who live in New Jersey, with conspiracy to defraud the IRS, four counts of tax evasion and 19 counts of assisting in the filing of false tax returns.
N.J. judge slaps defiant gym with contempt of court order
BELLMAWR, N.J. — A state judge ruled Friday a gym that has repeatedly defied Gov. Phil Murphy’s executive order to remain closed during the COVID-19 pandemic could be shut down.
The ruling held Atilis Gym of Bellmawr, a suburb of Philadelphia, in contempt of court. It authorized the state health department to put locks on the doors or put up barriers to ensure compliance.
Ian Smith, one of the gym’s owners, said Friday in a video posted on Facebook that he would remain at the gym and that “we will not back down under any circumstances.”
The gym opened its doors in May, starting a legal battle over whether Murphy’s order for non-essential businesses to remain closed was constitutional.
— Compiled From Wire Services
It continued to operate despite receiving summonses each day for violating the state order.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.