Court revives lawsuit over canceled poker tournament
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — A New Jersey appeals court has revived a lawsuit by a Vermont man who traveled to an Atlantic City casino for a poker tournament that wound up being canceled.
Michael Bandler said in the lawsuit that he traveled to the Golden Nugget in early 2015 after seeing advertisements that the tournament would offer $150,000 in prize money. The tournament started, but was canceled by the casino due to a low number of registered players.
His lawsuit claims the casino’s advertising was misleading and violated state consumer fraud laws. But the casino argued the state Division of Gaming Enforcement has jurisdiction over casino advertising, preempting consumer fraud laws.
Delaware governor blasts state’s return to quarantine listDOVER, Del. — Gov. John Carney said he was “mad as hell” that residents of his state have once again been placed on a quarantine list issued by New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.
Carney made the comment during a news conference Tuesday, saying that it “doesn’t make any sense” why people from Delaware must now quarantine for 14 days when traveling to the three states.
“We are better today than we were when we were first put on the list two weeks ago,” Carney said at the news conference. “And we are better today than we were last week when we were taken off the list. We shouldn’t be on the list.”
The advisory issued Tuesday includes states if their seven-day rolling average of positive tests exceeds 10%, or if the number of positive cases exceeds 10 per 100,000 residents.
Delaware has a positivity rate of 4.2% and about 105 coronavirus cases a day on a five-day average, health officials said Tuesday.
The 10 states added — Alaska, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Missouri, Montana, North Dakota, Nebraska, Virginia and Washington — increased the total number to 31. Minnesota was removed from the list on Tuesday.
Former congressman accused in scheme to stuff ballotsA federal grand jury indicted a disgraced former Pennsylvania congressman, accusing the well-connected Philadelphia Democrat of election fraud during primary elections in 2014, 2015 and 2016.
The indictment charges former U.S. Rep. Michael J. Myers — expelled from Congress after a he was caught taking bribes in the Abscam sting investigation in the 1970s — with paying cash to an elections judge to fabricate votes for his clients.
Myers, 77, is accused of election fraud, conspiracy and obstruction in the indictment, which was issued Tuesday and made public on Thursday.
Compiled from Wire Services
Jurors charge that Myers gave cash to an elections judge, Domenick J. DeMuro, who awaits sentencing after pleading guilty earlier this year to conspiracy to deprive voters of their civil rights and other violations. In return, DeMuro allegedly added fake votes to the total for Myers’ campaign consultancy clients, who were not identified in the indictment.
U.S. Attorney William M. McSwain said in a statement Thursday that ballot stuffing also occurred for other candidates for federal, state and local offices.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.