N.J. will allow all-remote option when schools reopen
TRENTON, N.J. — New Jersey parents will be allowed to opt-out of in-person education and choose all-remote learning for their children when schools reopen this fall, Gov. Phil Murphy said Monday.
The Democratic governor said state education officials will be releasing guidance this week on how the process will work. He said he would further comment on the matter once the guidelines are released.
Murphy also announced that drills and practices for sports considered high-risk for the spread of the coronavirus can resume as long as they are held at outdoor venues. Sports considered high-risk include football and rugby, boxing, martial arts, wrestling, and cheerleading.
Murphy reported nine new deaths from the virus, giving the state a total of 13,741 confirmed COVID-19 deaths. Roughly 2,000 more deaths are considered probable, officials have said.
Pennsylvania adds more than 700 new virus cases
HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania reported 700 new coronavirus infections Monday, along with three additional deaths.
Nearly a quarter of the latest virus cases came from Allegheny County, the current epicenter of the pandemic in Pennsylvania.
More than 101,000 people in Pennsylvania have tested positive for the virus since the beginning of the pandemic, with over 7,000 deaths related to COVID-19.
The number of infections is thought to be far higher than the state’s confirmed case count because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected without feeling sick.
States set goals to jump-start transition to electric trucks
ALBANY, N.Y. — A coalition of states is following California’s lead in setting goals to jump-start a transition to electric-powered trucks, vans and buses in order to reduce greenhouse gas emission.
The 15 states, plus Washington, D.C., announced last week that they’ve agreed to develop an action plan aimed at having 100% of all new medium- and heavy-duty vehicles sold be zero-emission by 2050, with an interim target of 30% zero-emission vehicle sales by 2030.
There are about 28 million trucks and buses — about 10% of all vehicles — in the United States, according to a 2019 report.
The states that signed the agreement are California, Connecticut, Colorado, Hawaii, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont and Washington. They had already committed to an action plan to foster electrification of passenger vehicles.
Details are yet to be worked out. One option would be to adopt the mandate California’s Air Resources Board announced in June requiring that all new commercial trucks and vans purchased must be zero-emission by 2045, with milestones along the way. Or the states could focus more on subsidies and incentives, as well as investment in charging infrastructure.
— Compiled from Wire Services
