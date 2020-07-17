FBI charges 20-year-old in bank vault heist in West Philly
The FBI has charged a 20-year-old Philadelphia man with helping guide a bank vault containing $104,000 in cash onto a stolen forklift in the mayhem that followed protests over racial injustice on May 31.
Officials say a city officer identified the suspect seen on video based on distinctive arm tattoos, even though he was wearing a long wig.
Federal prosecutors say a crowd of people that included Raphael Shaw had broken into the bank and secured the vault before someone arrived with a shotgun and scared them off.
However, authorities suspect Shaw returned and helped someone operating the forklift to remove the vault from the back of the Wells Fargo branch in West Philadelphia. They say the forklift had been stolen from a nearby Lowe’s home improvement store.
They say Shaw hopped into a Pontiac and drove behind the forklift as both vehicles fled. The FBI says Shaw later posted a photo online of him showing off a wad of large bills.
Shaw appeared in court Friday, and is scheduled for a detention hearing on Tuesday.
N.J. targets $50M to reduce digital gap among students
IRVINGTON, N.J. — New Jersey is hoping to put more than $50 million toward addressing a digital divide that officials estimate affects more than 200,000 schoolchildren.
Gov. Phil Murphy on Thursday announced a plan to combine federal coronavirus funds with philanthropic money and in-kind contributions.
The state Department of Education has estimated that 230,000 children have been hampered by a lack of access to technology.
—Compiled From Tribune Wire Services
