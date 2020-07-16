Pennsylvania cleric appointed to lead Cleveland diocese
Cleveland’s nearly 683,000 Roman Catholics on Thursday will meet their new shepherd after Pope Francis named a Pennsylvania cleric to become the diocese’s 12th bishop, the diocese announced.
Bishop Edward Malesic of Greensburg, Pennsylvania, will succeed Archbishop Nelson Perez, who was named archbishop of Philadelphia in February.
Malesic, 59, became bishop of the Greensburg diocese in southwest Pennsylvania in July 2015. He will go from a flock of nearly 138,000 Catholics to serving nearly 683,000 in Cleveland.
Malesic has been a priest for 33 years, serving in various positions in parishes in Pennsylvania.
Father Don Oleksiak will continue serving as diocesan administrator until Malesic’s installation Mass on Sept. 14, the Cleveland diocese said.
N.J. regulators take up plan to buy Caesars casino
New Jersey gambling regulators began Wednesday to consider Nevada-based Eldorado Resorts Inc.’s plan to buy Caesars Entertainment Corp. in a sweeping $17.3 billion deal affecting four of nine casino properties in Atlantic City.
Approval by the New Jersey Casino Control Commission would be the final hurdle in Eldorado’s bid to become what Commissioner Alisa Cooper called “the biggest gaming company in the world” — a casino giant controlling 52 properties in 16 U.S. states under the Caesars Entertainment brand.
A $25 million sale of Bally’s Atlantic City hotel-casino by Caesars Entertainment and VICI Properties to Rhode Island-based Twin River Worldwide Holdings is pending. That would leave Eldorado with three resorts within driving distance of New York and Philadelphia: Caesars, Harrah’s and the Tropicana Atlantic City.
The company is committing to keeping the properties open for at least five years.
Former city councilman enters mayoral race in Delaware
WILMINGTON, Del. — A former councilman has joined the race for a mayoral seat in the state’s most populous city.
Justen Wright, a Democrat, filed Tuesday to challenge Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki in the party’s primary scheduled in September, The Delaware News Journal reported. He is the incumbent’s sole challenger.
Wright became the youngest city councilman in Wilmington’s history when he was elected in 2008 at the age of 24, the newspaper reported. He served in the council for two terms before giving up his seat to launch an unsuccessful bid for City Council president in 2016.
— Compiled From Tribune Wire Services
