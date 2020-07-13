Immigration courts reopen despite rising virus cases

BALTIMORE — Three immigration courts reopened Monday as the government extended its push to fully restart the clogged system despite rising coronavirus cases in states where many of the small courtrooms are located.

In Baltimore, people with hearings to reach final decisions were allowed to enter the federal building housing the immigration court only if they wore masks. Benches in a courtroom and seats in a waiting area were blocked off with tape, and social distancing signs were placed on the floor and elevators.

But scheduling hearings, which can include dozens of people in a single courtroom, did not take place Monday.

Courts in Newark and Detroit also were scheduled to reopen Monday. The reopenings extend a haphazard but unmistakable march to business as usual that has outraged judges and lawyers who say the pandemic poses unacceptable risk of spreading disease.

The Justice Department’s Executive Office for Immigration Review started reopening courts over the past month to non-detained immigrants, first in Honolulu on June 15 and over the next three weeks in Boston; Buffalo, New York; Hartford, Connecticut; Las Vegas; New Orleans; Chicago; Cleveland; and Philadelphia.

The court system’s backlog of 1.2 million cases becomes more crushing as long as courts are closed. The Justice Department said Monday that any court whose reopening date hasn’t been announced will be closed through July.

Delaware protest demands reopening of police shooting

WILMINGTON, Del. — Dozens of people marched Saturday in Wilmington to demand the reopening of the case in the 2015 fatal police shooting of a Black man in a wheelchair.

The demonstration for Jeremy McDole moved through the city, making stops at the Wilmington Police headquarters and a state office building, the News Journal of Wilmington reported. The march was led by the man’s sister.

McDole, 28, was sitting in his wheelchair when he was shot and killed in September 2015 in Wilmington, after police received a 911 call about a man with a gun. A bystander’s cellphone footage showed officers repeatedly telling McDole to drop his weapon and raise his hands, with McDole reaching for his waist area before shots erupted.

A federal judge in 2017 approved the city’s $1.5 million settlement with McDole’s family. None of the four officers who were involved are still with the Wilmington Police Department.

