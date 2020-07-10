Fast-moving Tropical Storm Fay lashes East Coast

NEW YORK — Fast-moving Tropical Storm Fay made landfall in New Jersey on Friday amid heavy, lashing rains that closed beaches and flooded shore town streets.

The storm system was expected to bring 2 to 4 inches of rain, with the threat of coastal and flash floods from New Jersey to Rhode Island, The U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

The storm made landfall about 10 miles northeast of Atlantic City, according to national forecasters.

Several beaches in Delaware had been temporarily closed because of the storm. Some streets in the New Jersey shore towns of Sea Isle City and Wildwood were flooded, according to social media posts.

Seaside Heights, New Jersey, reported a sustained wind of 37 mph and New York City’s John F. Kennedy International Airport reported a wind gust of 45 mph, said forecasters.

The storm, which caused President Donald Trump to cancel his rally in New Hampshire, was moving north Friday evening at about 14 mph and producing top sustained winds of 50 mph, forecasters said.

N.J. legislative leaders agree on $10B borrowing plan

TRENTON, N.J. — Gov. Phil Murphy and the state’s Democrat-controlled Legislature agreed on a measure that would allow the state to borrow up to nearly $10 billion to address the financial crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the governor announced Friday.

The bill will be taken up next week and would create a commission made up of two members of the Senate and two from the Assembly that would have to approve all borrowing with a majority vote, state Senate President Steve Sweeney wrote in a statement.

—Compiled From Tribune Wire Services

Republican lawmakers immediately announced they would sue to stop the plan. They have opposed a borrowing plan and have argued it will lead to statewide property tax hikes, a charge Murphy has dismissed.