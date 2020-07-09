City waiving hundreds of code violations tied to protests

Mayor Jim Kenney says the city will drop all code violation notices handed out to demonstrators during the protests against police brutality and racial injustice that followed the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis while in police custody.

Kenney said in a written release Wednesday that he was taking the city Law Department’s recommendation and dropping the violations issued to protesters between May 30 and June 30. He said that criminal charges filed during the protests are under the purview of the District Attorney’s Office and were not included in the dismissal announced Wednesday.

The majority of code citations were for violations of the curfew put in place nightly at the beginning of the protests and for disorderly conduct such as failing to disperse. Curfew tickets carry a $25 fine and failure to disperse carries a $50 fine.

City officials said if someone has already paid a code violation ticket, they can ask for a refund by calling the Office of Administrative Review’s customer service line.

Delaware chief justice extends judicial emergency to AugustWILMINGTON, Del. — The state’s chief justice has extended a judicial emergency order for the fourth time due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 30-day judicial emergency, which was first signed in March, was extended on Aug. 6. The decision came after Delaware Chief Justice Collins J. Seitz, Jr. consulted with other members of the court and an infectious disease expert, according to a news release from the state’s Supreme Court.

Under the phase two of its reopening plan, the state’s Supreme Court will hear oral arguments, and the public can enter facilities for hearings and non-jury trials, with jury trials still off limits inside courthouses.

Jury trials “will occur only when the facts and medical advice support the move,” the release said.

N.J. giving $20M in federal pandemic aid to food banks

HILLSIDE, N.J. — Gov. Phil Murphy said Thursday he was directing $20 million in federal coronavirus relief funds to food banks across New Jersey.

Murphy said the money would be paid out to six food banks across the state, with half coming by August and the second half arriving by December.

During April and May, the height of the outbreak in the state, 7 million meals were distributed, according to the Community FoodBank of New Jersey. The food bank said that broke a record for distribution, though it’s not clear what the previous figure was.

New Jersey got roughly $2.4 billion in federal funding under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.

-Compiled From Tribune Wire Services