N.J. businessmen charged in $10 million bank fraud scheme

BALTIMORE — Two New Jersey men have been charged in Maryland with participating in a bank fraud scheme that led to more than $10 million in losses from hundreds of credit and debit card transactions, authorities said Monday.

Federal prosecutors in Baltimore said the fraud involved 76 businesses, including two associated with Dogar Singh, 67, of Carteret, New Jersey; and Rehan Afridi, 36, of West Deptford, New Jersey.

Singh and Afridi were charged with conspiracy to commit bank fraud in a criminal complaint that was unsealed when they made their initial court appearances on Monday in New Jersey. They are scheduled to make their initial court appearances in Maryland on July 15. The conspiracy charge carries a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison.

BBQ Tonite and Al Madina Kabob, two restaurants associated with Singh and Afridi, are among dozens of businesses in Maryland, Michigan, New York, New Jersey and Virginia linked to the scheme to make debit and credit card transactions, according to a news release.

Virus transmission rate ticks up as outbreaks reportedTRENTON, N.J. — The rate of transmission of COVID-19 in New Jersey has exceeded 1.0 for the first time in a month and a half, Gov. Phil Murphy said on Monday. That’s the average number of people infected by each infectious person.

Murphy cited several outbreaks across the state that officials found to be tied to travel to other hot spots, including several cases linked to people who attended a wedding in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

New Jersey Transit on Monday resumed full rail and light rail service after a break because of the COVID-19 outbreak. Also resuming were youth day camps, in-person summer school and school graduation ceremonies.

Delaware virus contact tracers still face challengesWILMINGTON, Del. — Health officials in Delaware say that contact tracers have been in touch with about two thirds of people who’ve been infected by the coronavirus and their close contacts. But officials say that challenges remain as the state tries to reach more people to limit the virus’s spread.

The News Journal of Wilmington reported Monday that contact tracing involves reaching out to people who have tested positive for the virus and tracking down the people they have recently come into contact with. Those people are then advised to quarantine for 14 days.

Contact tracing and testing are seen as a key strategy to help stop the virus’s spread.

Most of the tracing is done by phone. But many Delawareans are not answering or are afraid to provide information. Some could be lying.

—Compiled from Tribune Wire Services