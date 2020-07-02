Philly police officer charged with 2017 robbery, assault

A police officer and two other men have been charged with robbing and assaulting people gambling at a Philadelphia business nearly three years ago, city prosecutors announced Thursday.

The district attorney’s office said Officer Luis Miranda, 40, Gregorio Esquilin, 56, and Juan Luis Esquilin, 32, face charges for the December 2017 incident in which 15 people were robbed, threatened or assaulted.

Support The Philadelphia Tribune Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support the nation's longest continuously published newspaper serving the African American community by making a contribution. Contribute

Philadelphia police issued a statement that said Miranda was arrested on Thursday and was put on a month’s suspension with the agency intending to fire him.

All three men are accused of robbery, aggravated assault, terroristic threats and other offenses. The Esquilins are father and son.

Drinking water quality report available from city agency

The Philadelphia Water Department’s latest drinking water quality report was recently release and is now available online or via a mail request.

Residents can read and download copies of the report at phillyh2o.info/2019-water-quality. Copies can be obtained by calling at (215) 685-6300 or by emailing waterquality@phila.gov.

The department, which provide water service to nearly 1.6 million customers in Philadelphia, is required to provide the report under U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, which mandates all water utilities to produce and distribute water quality testing results on an annual basis.

Based on data collected by the department’s Bureau of Laboratory Services throughout 2019, the annual report details how Philadelphia is meeting drinking water quality standards.

N.J. extends jobless benefits for an extra 20 weeks

TRENTON, N.J. — The state Jersey is extending unemployment benefits by 20 weeks, the state Labor Department said Wednesday.

New Jersey’s unemployment rate has reached record levels during the COVID-19 outbreak, with roughly 1.3 million workers seeking benefits.

The extension would kick in after 26 weeks of state unemployment benefits run out, as well as 13 weeks of federal help.

The state is able to extend benefits because it reached federal benchmarks, the Labor Department said.

The 20-week extension of benefits is triggered during “high unemployment periods,” according to the department’s website. Those are defined as periods when the unemployment rate for the most recent three months reaches 8%, among other factors. The state’s unemployment rate is 15.2% in May.

The cost of the extended benefits is split evenly between the state unemployment trust fund and the federal government, the department said.

— Compiled from Wire Services