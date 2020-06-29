Police find 15 slug casings where 2 are fatally shot

Police said gunfire in northeastern Philadelphia killed two people and injured two others over the weekend.

Officers responding about 11 p.m. Sunday to the Kensington neighborhood found three victims, including a 38-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead minutes later.

A 33-year-old man shot in the back was taken to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead about 1 a.m. Monday.

Two other victims, age 22 and 46, were shot in the legs and taken to hospitals.

Chief inspector Scott Small said 15 spent shell casings were found, some on the sidewalk and some on the highway, and it appeared they were all the same caliber. Police were reviewing surveillance video but said no weapon was recovered and no arrests have been made.

Delaware legislature gives final approval to spending bills

DOVER, Del. — Delaware lawmakers have given final approval to spending bills for the fiscal year starting Wednesday.

The state House on Monday approved a $708 million capital budget for construction and transportation projects, and a $55 million package of grants for nonprofit groups, community organizations and volunteer fire companies.

Both bills cleared the Senate last week and now go to Democratic Gov. John Carney for his signature.

A $4.5 billion operating budget for fiscal 2021 is already on Carney’s desk after being approved by both chambers last week.

The lone dissenting House vote on the capital budget came from Rep. John Kowalko, D-Newark, who told colleagues he was protesting what he described as the latest “corporate welfare” handout by state economic development officials. The capital budget is where money for economic development gets earmarked.

Trump campaign joins suit over mail-in ballot drop-off sites

HARRISBURG — President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign, the national Republican Party and four western Pennsylvania members of Congress sued Monday to force changes to how the state collects and counts mail-in ballots under revamped rules.

The federal lawsuit filed in Pittsburgh claims that as voters jumped to make use of the greatly broadened eligibility for mail-in ballots during the June 2 primary, practices and procedures by elections officials ran afoul of state law and the state and federal constitutions.

It claims the defendants, which are the 67 county election boards and Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar, “have inexplicably chosen a path that jeopardizes election security and will lead — and has already led — to the disenfranchisement of voters, questions about the accuracy of election results, and ultimately chaos” ahead of the Nov. 3 general election.

A Pennsylvania law passed last year expanded mail-in ballot options to let anyone who wanted to vote by mail do so even if they did not have a reason they could not vote in person. Expanded mail-in balloting was part of a deal in which Democrats agreed to end straight-party ticket voting.