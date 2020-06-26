Two accused of 10 church burglaries in and near Philly

NORRISTOWN — Two men were charged with burglary and other crimes for allegedly breaking into 10 churches in Philadelphia and nearby suburbs, stealing safes, precious metals and electronics, prosecutors announced Friday.

Authorities allege that Gabriel E. Minnick, 21, and Samaj Howard, 20, both of Philadelphia, burglarized the churches over about a 30-day period earlier this year, typically going in at night through first-floor windows.

Support The Philadelphia Tribune Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support the nation's longest continuously published newspaper serving the African American community by making a contribution. Contribute

They’re accused of taking a TV from a nursery, cash from a collection box for the poor and bottles of wine, among other things. They also allegedly damaged church buildings and also face charges related to three stolen vehicles, prosecutors said.

Both were being held at the Montgomery County jail.

Councilman among 4 facing

voting fraud charges in N.J.

TRENTON, N.J. — A Paterson city councilman, a councilman-elect and two other men face criminal voting fraud charges stemming from the May 12 special election in the city, Attorney General Gurbir Grewal said Thursday.

The investigation began when the U.S. Postal Service’s law enforcement arm told the attorney general’s office about hundreds of mail-in ballots located in a mailbox in Paterson, along with more found in nearby Haledon, Grewal said.

Facing charges are Paterson Council Vice President Michael Jackson, Councilman-elect Alex Mendez, Shelim Khalique, of Wayne, and Abu Rayzen, of Prospect Park.

It’s unclear what about the ballots tipped officials off to the possibility of a crime, as well as how the alleged wrongdoing unfolded. Grewal doesn’t say whether the allegations affected the outcome of the election.

— Compiled from Wire Services