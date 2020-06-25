Trump blasts plan for BLM mural in front of NYC tower

NEW YORK — President Donald Trump has taken issue with New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio’s plan to paint “Black Lives Matter” in giant letters on the street in front of Trump’s namesake Manhattan tower.

Trump tweeted Thursday that de Blasio “wants to paint the fabled & beautiful Fifth Avenue, right in front of Trump Tower/Tiffany, with a big yellow Black Lives Matter sign.”

““Pigs in a Blanket, Fry ’Em Like Bacon”, referring to killing Police, is their chant. NYC Police are furious!” his tweet said.

But that has not in fact been a common chant at protests in New York or elsewhere since the death of George Floyd one month ago in Minneapolis.

City Hall officials announced Wednesday that the “Black lives matter,” rallying cry would be painted in bold letters on the street in front of the president’s midtown skyscraper.

Court fight over sports betting at former racetrack droppedCHERRY HILL, N.J. — A developer is dropping a bid to offer sports gambling at the site of a former racetrack in southern New Jersey.

In a letter to a federal judge on Tuesday, Cherry Hill Towne Center Partners said it wants to voluntarily dismiss its lawsuit against GS Park Racing and affiliated companies, the successor to the company that ran Garden State Park in Cherry Hill, where horse racing was last held in 2001.

The developer owns most of the property and has redeveloped it as a retail center. It has sought to build a sportsbook there to capitalize on New Jersey’s lucrative sports gambling industry.

State law allows casinos and current and former racetracks to offer sports betting.

The two parties have been embroiled in a legal dispute over whether a 1999 document gives GS Park Racing the exclusive right to offer sports gambling. A co-defendant, Greenwood Racing, operates the Parx casino and racetrack north of Philadelphia.

Last fall, the judge ruled the document is enforceable but stopped short of issuing a preliminary injunction against the developer.

Charges filed in slaying of woman found in trash bag

A man has been charged with murder in the death of a 25-year-old woman whose body was found wrapped in a trash bag in Philadelphia a month after she was reported missing from a neighboring county.

Kareem Davis-Duppins, 26, of Philadelphia is charged with first- and third-degree murder as well as evidence-tampering and abuse of a corpse.

Prosecutors in Delaware County earlier confirmed that the body found Tuesday night in the Germantown neighborhood of Philadelphia was that of Sabrina DuBose, who was reported missing after leaving Haverford Township on May 22. Prosecutors said she had been strangled.

— Compiled from Wire Services