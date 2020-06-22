Lawmakers vote in Republican as next House speaker

HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania House turned to a seven-term Republican member Monday to become its next speaker, elevating him to the chamber’s top job a week after his predecessor stepped down in mid-term.

The vote for Rep. Bryan Cutler of Lancaster County made him the House’s presiding officer, one step up from the job of majority leader, a post he held for nearly two years.

Democrats nominated Rep. Frank Dermody of Allegheny County, but before the vote total was announced, Dermody asked that Cutler’s selection be considered unanimous. The roll call tallied 110-91, with two Democrats voting for Cutler.

Delaware budget panel restores certain pay raise plans

DOVER, Del. — The General Assembly’s budget-writing committee restored funding for certain state employee pay raises Monday after officials bumped up the states’s official revenue forecast.

The Joint Finance Committee voted to approve about $22 million for “step increases” for certain workers, and pay involving collective bargaining agreements with unions representing certain groups of state workers.

The panel had voted earlier this month to approve Democratic Gov. John Carney’s decision to save $55 million by halting those planned payments as well as across-the-board raise for state employees. The across-the-board raise remains off the table.

The panel that sets Delaware’s official revenue forecast voted last week to increase revenue estimates for the current fiscal year by about $79 million compared with May projections and for fiscal 2021 by slightly more than $11 million.

Atlantic City casinos reopening July 2, with masks mandate

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — Atlantic City’s casinos will be able to reopen July 2 at 25% capacity and everyone inside the building wearing masks, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said Monday.

In a Twitter post, the Democratic governor also said indoor dining can resume on that date, with restaurants also operating at 25% capacity. And racetracks can resume operating July 2 as well.

Murphy said patrons at the state’s nine casinos will have to abide by a requirement that is not being used at every casino that has reopened thus far: All guests and employees will have to wear face masks and undergo some level of health screening.

Last week, Delaware Park, south of Wilmington, opened for its 83rd season, with a 10-race card on the schedule. Guests were required to wear a mask.

