$3,000 reward offered in police memorial vandalism

DOVER, Del. — A $3,000 reward is being offered for assistance in solving the vandalism of a memorial dedicated to Delaware State Police troopers who died in the line of duty, according to authorities.

The Delaware State Troopers Association was set to offer the money to anyone who could provide information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever was responsible for the graffiti, State Police said in a statement Thursday.

The stone memorial, which sits on the grounds of state police headquarters in Dover, was spray painted with the words “Black Lives Matter” sometime between late Monday and early Tuesday, the agency said.

The vandalism happened just days after a memorial on Delaware’s Legislative Mall that honors law enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty was damaged with an ax.

Urban League offers aid to renters hard hit by pandemicThe Urban League of Philadelphia is offering one-time $200 grants to renters in Philadelphia hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

This is the organization’s second round of assistance to vulnerable families experiencing financial hardship and at risk of losing their homes across the city.

Philadelphians can use the money to cover rent, utilities, groceries and other basic living expenses. Funds will be issued to individuals following a credit and budget consultation.

For renters and others seeking more information, 1uestions can be directed to the program via housing@urbanleaguephila.org, with the subject line “Rent Emergency Grant.”

— Compiled from Wire Services