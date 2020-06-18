Utilty regulators keep

service cutoff prohibitionHARRISBURG — Pennsylvania’s Public Utility Commission on Thursday rejected an attempt by one of its members to end its three-month-old moratorium preventing utilities from terminating service to non-paying customers while the state fights the spread of the coronavirus.

The motion failed on a 2-2 vote, with the panel’s Democrats opposing the motion and the panel’s Republicans backing it.

Commissioner John F. Coleman Jr., had sought to allow non-natural gas utilities — electric, water, sewer and telephone — to begin termination processes for non-residential customers on July 1, and for residential customers on July 15.

The utility commission slapped a moratorium on shutoffs in March as Gov. Tom Wolf was in the midst of a cascade of shutdown orders to help stop the spread of the virus.

Delaware improves revenue forecast despite shutdown

DOVER, Del. — State lawmakers will have a little more money to work with as they finalize a budget for the fiscal year that starts in two weeks.

The panel that sets Delaware’s official revenue forecast voted Wednesday to increase the revenue estimates for both the current and new fiscal years.

The Delaware Economic and Financial Advisory Council increased its revenue estimate for the current fiscal year by about $79 million compared to its May projections. Revenue estimates for fiscal 2021 were bumped up by slightly more than $11 million.

Improved projections for personal income tax revenue contributed significantly to the increased estimates for both years. Higher estimates for corporate income tax revenue and for corporate franchise taxes and business entity fees also led substantially to this year’s improved outlook.

Nevertheless, the amount of estimated revenue available for next year, $4.56 billion, is still off by $403 million compared to January, when Gov. John Carney unveiled his 2021 budget proposal.

Man charged with blowing up cash machine during unrestA 24-year-old Philadelphia man has been charged with using explosives to blow up am automated teller machine as demonstrations rocked the city this month.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said it would oppose bail for David Elmakayes at a hearing scheduled for Friday.

Elmakayes was charged Thursday with using an explosive device to damage property and being a felon in possession of a firearm. He had been arrested on June 4, court records show.

Authorities say he was carrying three additional explosive devices and other weapons when he was arrested shortly after a cash machine in North Philadelphia was damaged on the night of June 3.

Philadelphia police have said that 50 cash machines were hit by explosives that week, amid the civil unrest that struck the nation over the police-custody death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Other cities reported a smaller number of vandalized cash machines.

