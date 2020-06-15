West Philly incumbent faces primary loss to challenger

HARRISBURG — A challenger to a longtime Democratic lawmaker from West Philadelphia declared victory Monday in a four-way primary contest for a state legislative seat.

Rick Krajewski, a community organizer who was endorsed by Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, led 18-term Rep. James Roebuck by nearly 2,600 votes with counting just about finished in Philadelphia in the June 2 primary election.

Results are still preliminary, but Roebuck, first elected in 1985, would become the sixth Democratic incumbent to lose in the primary. Also losing were Sen. Larry Farnese and Reps. Maria Donatucci and Roni Green of Philadelphia, Sen. Daylin Leach of Montgomery County and Rep. Adam Ravenstahl of Allegheny County.

Krajewski would have no Republican opposition in the November general election.

Delaware man charged with damaging police memorial

DOVER, Del. — Police have arrested a man who allegedly took an ax to a memorial honoring Delaware law enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty.

Kyle Bullock, 42, of Camden, is accused of damaging the police officer memorial in Dover early Friday morning.

The News Journal reports that police said Bullock left his cell phone at the scene and was being held on a charge of felony mischief.

A bronze statute of a police officer kneeling in reverence in front of a granite wall inscribed with the names of fallen police officers was damaged, and two urine-soaked state flags were placed on the ground. An ax was left behind at the scene.

Police said Bullock came to the scene asking officers if they had seen his missing cell phone. They allege that he lied and told officers he lost it while participating in a protest earlier that day.

N.J. man rejects plea deal in fatal gas station crash

PATERSON, N.J. — A man charged in a triple-fatal crash at a New Jersey gas station last year is going to trial after formally rejecting a plea deal with prosecutors calling for a 30-year prison sentence, which his attorney calls “outrageously high.”

Jason Van De Ree, 30, of Glenwood is charged with aggravated manslaughter, vehicular homicide and death by auto while intoxicated in the February 2019 crash at a Route 23 gas station in Wayne. Jon Warbeck, 50, and his 17-year-old son Luke were killed along with 22-year-old gas station attendant Lovedeep Fatra. Authorities said nine bags of heroin and a needle were found in Van De Ree’s car.

— Compiled from Wire Services

NorthJersey.com reports that Van De Ree made a brief court appearance Friday in Passaic County and chose to go to trial in the case.

Last month, the judge said he would allow a defense strategy known as involuntary intoxication, arguing that the defendant was unaware that the heroin the state maintains he took before getting behind the wheel was also spiked with fentanyl, a synthetic opioid 50 times more powerful than heroin.

The judge earlier ruled that prosecutors won’t be allowed to use the defendant’s statements to investigators because he wasn’t in any condition to voluntarily waive his rights when questioned. .