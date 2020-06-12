Philly man accused of being ‘hit man’ behind 4 slayings
A 25-year-old man has been charged with committing four separate slayings over nine months, and the Philadelphia district attorney described him Friday as a contract killer who was paid thousands of dollars for his work.
Police accused Steven M. Williams of killings that occurred in September 2018 and in February, March and May of 2019. Williams, of the 6900 block of Ogontz Avenue, was arrested Wednesday afternoon.
Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner called Williams, who was already in jail on unrelated charges, an alleged contract killer in a news release announcing the charges.
Krasner said that when the victims were shot and killed, three were in or getting out of cars and the fourth was sitting on a front porch.
Camden removes controversial park statue of Columbus
CAMDEN, N.J. — The city has taken down a statue of Christopher Columbus, joining others across the country in removing symbols of colonial atrocities, enslavement or Confederate idolism.
Camden released a statement Thursday evening in which it called the statue in Farnham Park a “controversial symbol” that had “long pained residents of the community.”
Protesters mobilized by the death of George Floyd at the hands of police have called for the removal of statues of Columbus. They say the Italian explorer is responsible for the genocide and exploitation of native peoples in the Americas.
