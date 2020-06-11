Ex-Baltimore mayor refunds $860K to campaign donors

BALTIMORE — Former Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh is refunding more than $800,000 to campaign donors, months after she was convicted in a case involving the fraudulent sales her self-published children’s books to promote her political career.

Pugh’s campaign committee issued checks totaling about $860,000 to more than 1,000 donors last week, The Baltimore Sun reported, citing Pugh’s campaign treasurer, R. Christopher Rosenthal.

Donors requested their money back following the Democratic lawmaker’s resignation in May 2019, but as of early 2020, more than $915,000 had remained in her campaign’s bank account, the newspaper said.

Rosenthal said that after paying outstanding bills, the campaign committee would be dissolved this year.

The Baltimore Sun discovered last spring that Pugh sold her “Healthy Holly” children’s books to nonprofit organizations and foundations, including the University of Maryland Medical System, to promote her political career and fund her run for mayor. She pleaded guilty to federal conspiracy and tax evasion charges in November 2019 and was sentenced in February to serve three years in prison.

Delaware officials eye criminal justice reforms

DOVER, Del. — Democratic elected officials are proposing a variety of criminal justice reforms to address what they believe is systemic racism in Delaware’s criminal justice system.

The proposals unveiled Wednesday include mandatory use of police body cameras, a ban on chokeholds and similar restraints unless deadly force is necessary, and a constitutional amendment to explicitly prohibit discrimination based on race, color or national origin.

Lawmakers also want to rewrite the Delaware Law Enforcement Officers Bill of Rights to give attorneys for criminal defendants access to internal affairs records of police officers accused of wrongdoing. Such records are considered confidential but can be obtained by a plaintiff in a lawsuit claiming injury stemming from a police officer’s breach of his duties.

Suit seeks citizenship now for those waiting on oath

Scores of people waiting to recite the oath of citizenship — the final step in the citizenship process — should be naturalized immediately so that they have time to register to vote this fall, immigrant rights groups argued in a lawsuit filed in Philadelphia federal court this week.

The Northwest Immigrant Rights Project and other groups filed the suit Wednesday on behalf of legal permanent residents whose applications for naturalization have already been approved by the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services’ field office in Philadelphia.

—Compiled from TribuneWire Service

The organizations say their clients are among thousands nationwide who have had their oath ceremony cancelled or not scheduled due to the pandemic.