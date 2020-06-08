Wolf relents on weekly testing in nursing homes

HARRISBURG — The administration of Gov. Tom Wolf on Monday backed off its demand that nursing homes test all residents and staff for the new coronavirus weekly, instead ordering them to complete a single baseline test.

Wolf had vowed last month that weekly testing would start June 1, saying his administration had a plan in place to accomplish it. Health experts were skeptical, citing logistical, operational and financial hurdles to an ambitious testing regime that would have involved well over 100,000 people in long-term care homes statewide.

Dr. Rachel Levine, the state health secretary, on Monday ordered nursing homes to conduct a baseline test of all residents and staff by July 24. The Health Department also issued revised testing guidance that recommends universal testing only if a facility has a new confirmed infection.

Lawsuits remain on hold in Boy Scouts bankruptcy

DOVER, Del. — The judge presiding over the Boy Scouts of America bankruptcy has approved an agreement among attorneys to extend an injunction halting child sex abuse lawsuits against the organization’s 261 local councils until Nov. 16.

Under the agreement approved Monday, local councils wanting continued protection from litigation must sign agreements by July 6 requiring them to provide information to the Boy Scouts about their finances, including real estate holdings, for sharing with creditor committees.

The local councils, which run day-to-day operations for local troops, are not listed as debtors in the bankruptcy and are considered by the Boy Scouts, based in Irving, Texas, to be legally separate entities, even though they are “related parties.”

Judge Laurie Selber Silverstein will hear any objections to the extension of the injunction at a July 9 hearing. The Nov. 16 extension date corresponds with the deadline for victims of child sex abuse to file claims in the bankruptcy case.

NJ Transit puts focus of $6B plan on infrastructure

New Jersey Transit unveiled a five-year capital plan Monday that would require nearly $6 billion in additional funding to address bus and train reliability and safety.

Along with a 10-year strategic plan, the release marked the first time the nation’s largest statewide transit system has shared long-term plans with the public, part of reforms undertaken in recent years in the wake of criticism over safety and on-time performance.

The capital plan would cost roughly $5.8 billion in all, above the $1.4 billion New Jersey Transit receives annually. The transit service has lacked a dedicated source of funding outside of state appropriations, and has regularly had to borrow from its capital budget to cover operating expenses. It also has seen revenues crater as rail ridership has fallen more than 90 percent during the COVID-19 pandemic.

