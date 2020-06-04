Statue of Frank Rizzo removed from downtown perch

A crane lifted a long-polarizing statue of former Philadelphia Mayor Frank Rizzo from its home outside a public building in the wee hours of Wednesday, whisking it away after recent protests against police brutality hastened its removal.

As National Guard troops deployed for the protests watched, the crane lifted the 10-foot high bronze statue, and workers shook it from its stand outside the Municipal Services Building, across from City Hall. It will be stored until a permanent plan for its fate can be determined, officials said.

Rizzo, who died in 1991, cast a long shadow in Philadelphia. He was police commissioner from 1968-71 and served as mayor from 1972-80. His reputation for being tough on crime was coupled with complaints of racial discrimination.

Calls to remove the statue, a frequent target of vandals, had grown louder in recent years. Mayor Jim Kenney had earlier pledged to move it in 2021.

Revenue drop forces state budget revision in Delaware

DOVER, Del. — Gov. John Carney is paring back his proposed budget for next year after his coronavirus restrictions on economic activity in Delaware led to sharp drops in revenue estimates, unprecedented unemployment filings and shuttered businesses.

Carney’s budget director told a legislative panel Tuesday that the administration plans to dip into a new reserve fund established two years ago and is no longer recommending pay raises for state employees.

The reconfiguration of revenue streams and spending cuts of $455 million come as the state tries to balance the budget for the upcoming fiscal year that starts July 1.

Before the coronavirus outbreak hit, Carney in January proposed increasing Delaware’s operating budget by almost 4% next fiscal year, boosting spending to more than $4.6 billion. He also proposed a record capital budget of $892.8 million for construction, maintenance, technology, equipment, economic development and environmental projects.

The panel that sets Delaware’s official revenue forecast noted late last month that revenue estimates for the current year were down by $325 million since January, and by $294 million for fiscal 2021.

N.J plans to overhaul police use-of-force guidelines

TRENTON, N.J. — Citing George Floyd’s death, New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal said Tuesday the state will update its guidelines governing the use of force by police for the first time in two decades and will move to require a statewide licensing program for all officers.

At least 43 other states require some licensing requirement for officers, Grewal said at a news conference, adding he wants to bring law enforcement inline with other professions that require licensing, like doctors and lawyers.

— Compiled from Wire Services