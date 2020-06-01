SUV flips over before hitting second vehicle, killing 2

A speeding sport utility vehicle went out of control and flipped over several times before striking another vehicle in Southwest Philadelphia, killing two people and injuring eight others, including five children, police said.

The male SUV driver and a female adult were pronounced dead at the scene of Monday afternoon’s crash, police said. Five children were taken by fire rescue to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children with injuries ranging from critical to minor, police said.

Three adults in the other vehicle were taken to two other hospitals in stable condition, police said.

Further details on the crash were to be released later.

Philadelphia police report 21% jump in homicides

Police reported eight homicides Sunday and early Monday in different parts of the city, where the 158 homicides as of the end of May constituted a 21% increase above the rate last year, which was already the highest number in more than a decade in the city of 1.5 million residents.

Police said a triple shooting shortly before noon Sunday in West Philadelphia killed a 23-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man and critically wounded another 25-year-old man. Other homicides in North and West Philadelphia killed a 30-year-old man shot four times and a 23-year-old man shot 15 times.

Gunfire also killed a 22-year-old man found face-down in the street in West Philadelphia and a 19-year-old Sharon Hill man found dead hours later in a car in Southwest Philadelphia. Early Monday, a 34-year-old man was killed on a North Philadelphia street and an 18-year-old was killed and a 17-year-old wounded in West Philadelphia.

Officers also responded to other non-fatal shootings around the city, including a double shooting, a triple shooting and a quadruple shooting in different parts of the city.

Good Samaritans pitch in on cleaning protest damage

TRENTON, N.J. — Good Samaritans carrying brooms, dustpans and shop vacuums joined hired crews Monday in New Jersey’s capital to clear broken glass and other debris after vandalism and looting followed protests of the Minneapolis death of George Floyd.

A similar effort took place in Atlantic City, where young people from a church helped clear a shopping district that saw smashed windows and looting.

Chris DeLeon, 34, of Trenton, carried a push broom and said he arrived at 8 a.m. with dozens of other people to sweep up broken glass.

At least three banks downtown, along with other business, had windows smashed. DeLeon said he attended the protest and saw live videos showing the vandalism after he left. He decided to come back to help clean.

—Compiled from Tribune Wire Services

“It just goes to show there’s at least as many good people as there are other folks out there,” he said.