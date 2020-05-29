Police charge man in fatal shooting of 9-year-old boy

A Philadelphia man was charged Thursday with involuntary manslaughter in the shooting death this week of a 9-year-old boy killed in his family’s city apartment.

Syiede Booker, 35, was also charged with child endangerment, reckless endangerment, unsworn falsification, tampering with evidence and obstruction. He was being held on $1.1 million bond.

The charges stem from the death of Rajib Ingram, who was shot once in the face on Tuesday night. He was found in the back bedroom of the home and was taken to a hospital, but was pronounced dead there a short time later.

District Attorney Larry Krasner said a police investigation showed that Booker allegedly left the gun out and initially lied to investigators about the role he played in the boy’s death.

U.S. judge weighs virus restrictions on churches

DOVER, Del. — A federal judge is weighing whether to issue a restraining order to prohibit Delaware’s governor from imposing limitations on worship services because of the coronavirus.

After a telephone hearing lasting nearly hours Thursday, U.S. District Court Judge Colm Connolly indicated that he would issue a ruling Friday after receiving more information from state attorneys about Democratic Gov. John Carney’s restrictions.

The Rev. Dr. Christopher Allan Bullock, a well-known Wilmington pastor and community activist, claims that Carney’s restrictions on worship services are unconstitutional and discriminatory.

Attorneys for Bullock asked Connolly to allow Bullock to hold church services this Sunday, which is Pentecost Sunday in the Christian church, without the limitations mandated by the governor.