City relocating the homeless from idled airport venue

Philadelphia officials on Tuesday began removing dozens of people who have been sleeping at the airport during the coronavirus pandemic, and they plan to administer rapid COVID-19 tests before taking them to homeless shelters.

Officials at Philadelphia International Airport had initially planned Friday to remove the 50 to 100 homeless people who have been sleeping at a baggage claim area underused during stay-at-home orders. But airport and city officials agreed to wait until Tuesday after advocates threatened to sue if the people were moved to shelters without being tested.

City Manager Brian Abernathy said last week that Delaware County officials also would be on hand to offer housing aid. He said arrangements were in place to house anyone who wanted to go to a shelter.

The airport began enforcing new rules Tuesday, allowing only workers and those with airport business in the terminals and baggage areas.

Fast-moving fire destroys his

toric church in Chester

CHESTER — A Pennsylvania church that had recently been added to the National Register of Historic Places was destroyed Thursday when a fast-moving fire roared through the building, authorities said.

Dozens of firefighters responded about 2:30 a.m. to the former Third Presbyterian Church in Chester, a city 17 miles southwest of Philadelphia. They encountered heavy flames and battled the blaze for several hours before it was brought under control.

No injuries were reported in the fire that is under investigation, but some nearby homes were briefly evacuated as a precaution.

The abandoned church, built in 1896, had been bought by the Chester Historical Preservation Committee, which was planning to restore it. The church was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in November.

Hotel owner plans $100M

water park in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — The owner of Showboat hotel plans to build a $100 million year-round indoor water park next to it and will break ground in August, he said Wednesday.

Bart Blatstein, the Philadelphia developer who runs the Showboat as a hotel that does not offer gambling, applied Tuesday for a state tax credit to help finance the water park that would be located on an adjacent parking lot.

Blatstein, who says the attraction would be aimed at vacationing families, is seeking approval from the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority for designation as an entertainment retail district, which would entitle the project to an annual rebate of up to $2.5 million in sales tax over 20 years. There also would be tax breaks on construction materials used for the project.

An aquarium and a giant Ferris wheel already draw some families, but Atlantic City remains far more geared to adult gamblers.

— Compiled from Tribune Wire Services